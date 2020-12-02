Free rapid COVID-19 testing available in Rochester for asymptomatic people

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren announced a partnership Tuesday with Monroe County for free, rapid COVID-19 tests at four sites this month for residents who are asymptomatic.

Officials say Residents experiencing symptoms should contact their healthcare provider or call the Monroe County COVID Hotline at 753-5555.

Officials say pre-registration is highly encouraged, but walk-ins are accepted. City residents can register online or by calling 311. Those who do not preregister can be accommodated until site capacities are full.

Residents are encouraged to arrive in personal vehicles for drive-up testing, however walk-ups will be accommodated. Testing sites, times and dates are as follows:

East High School, 1801 E. Main St., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturdays, Dec. 5, 12 and 19.

Benjamin Franklin High School, 950 Norton St., 3 to 6 p.m., Mondays, Dec. 7, 14, 21 and 28.

Joseph C. Wilson Magnet High School, 501 Genesee St., 3 to 6 p.m., Tuesdays, Dec. 8, 15, 22 and 29.

Jefferson High School, 1 Edgerton Park, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesdays, Dec. 9, 16, 23 and 30.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. Residents will be notified within 20 minutes if test results come back positive. If the test is negative, residents will be notified within 72 hours.

“Getting tested is essential to protecting our circles,” said Mayor Warren in a press release. “Someone could have COVID and not show any symptoms, but they can still spread the disease to those they come into contact with; their parents, grandparents, siblings, friends or other loved ones. I encourage everyone to utilize this free service and register to get tested. I have experienced first-hand the pain this disease can cause and I don’t want any other family to experience it.”

“Rochester and Monroe County have experienced a rapid increase in positive COVID-19 cases over the last several weeks. Through this partnership with the City of Rochester, we are able to target asymptomatic residents to ensure they are not inadvertently spreading this virus to others. It is going to take a community-wide effort to flatten our curve, and increased testing is one tool that we know works to slow spread of COVID-19,” said County Executive Adam Bello in a press release.