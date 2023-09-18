An order of four at-home COVID-19 tests sent out by the federal government in January 2022. (Photo: Alix Martichoux/Nexstar)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Many Monroe County Libraries will have COVID-19 rapid home test kits available for free to the public beginning Tuesday.

The test kits will be available while supplies last at:

All Rochester Public Library locations

Brighton Memorial Library

Chili Public Library

East Rochester Public Library

Fairport Public Library

Gates Public Library

Hamlin Public Library

Henrietta Public Library

Irondequoit Public Library

Mendon Public Library

Newman Riga Library

Ogden Farmers’ Library

Parma Public Library

Penfield Public Library

Pittsford Community Library

Rush Public Library

Scottsville Free Library

Scottsville Free Library, Mumford

Seymour Library (Clarkson)

Webster Public Library

The free test distribution comes as local medical professionals prepare for updated COVID vaccines and booster shots. The shots were approved last week and are expected to be available as soon as Wednesday.