ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Many Monroe County Libraries will have COVID-19 rapid home test kits available for free to the public beginning Tuesday.
The test kits will be available while supplies last at:
- All Rochester Public Library locations
- Brighton Memorial Library
- Chili Public Library
- East Rochester Public Library
- Fairport Public Library
- Gates Public Library
- Hamlin Public Library
- Henrietta Public Library
- Irondequoit Public Library
- Mendon Public Library
- Newman Riga Library
- Ogden Farmers’ Library
- Parma Public Library
- Penfield Public Library
- Pittsford Community Library
- Rush Public Library
- Scottsville Free Library
- Scottsville Free Library, Mumford
- Seymour Library (Clarkson)
- Webster Public Library
The free test distribution comes as local medical professionals prepare for updated COVID vaccines and booster shots. The shots were approved last week and are expected to be available as soon as Wednesday.