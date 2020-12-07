Free rapid COVID-19 tests for Livingston County residents

GENESEO, N.Y. (WROC) — The Livingston County Department of Health will be providing free COVID-19 rapid testing with same day results for Livingston County residents only.

Testing will be Saturday, December 12 from 10 a.m. until noon at 10 Murray Hill Drive in Mount Morris. No appointments are necessary, and testing will be available until supplies are depleted.

Information on rapid testing provided by the Livingston County Department of Health:

COVID-19 rapid testing is FREE at the drive-up site.

You will need to bring photo ID.

This is a DRIVE-UP clinic. You will remain in your vehicle for testing. Please put your vehicle into park when you pull into the testing station.

Participants must wear masks and remain in their vehicles with the windows rolled up until testing occurs. Please roll your window down slightly when you need to talk to staff. Keep your mask on at all times when talking to any staff.

Those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Children under 12 will need parents to assist with testing. Pets should be left home.

You will be called later in the day with your results.

Find more information here.