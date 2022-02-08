Free at-home COVID-19 tests available for Wayne County residents Saturday

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Wayne County is making at-home COVID-19 test kits available for free to residents Saturday at two different locations from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

According to county officials, a total of 10,000 kits will be distributed with two allowed per household. Pre-registration and proof of Wayne County residency are required for all participants.

Tests will be handed out through a drive-thru distribution at the following sites:

Walworth Town Hall, 3600 Lorraine Drive Macedon (enter from Walworth-Marion Road – Route 441)

Finger Lakes Community College Newark Campus, 1100 Technology Parkway, Newark

Participants can register at the county’s website and follow the link named ‘COVID-19 Test Kit Distribution.’ Those who don’t have internet access can call 315-946-5624 or 315-946-4881.

Registration will stay open until noon on Friday, February 11 or until all openings are filled.

There were 127 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday-Monday, according to county officials. To date, 135 Wayne County residents have died from COVID-19 in addition to 14 active hospitalization cases.

Officials say that masks will also be given out in addition to test kits.

The Wayne County Public Health Department urges participants who test positive for the virus to upload the result to this website: Wayne County Public Health Department (wcphny.com).