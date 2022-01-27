Free at-home COVID-19 tests available for Wayne County residents Saturday

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Wayne County is making at-home COVID-19 test kits available for free to residents Saturday at four different locations from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

According to county officials, a total of 25,000 kits will be distributed with two allowed per household. Pre-registration and proof of Wayne County residency are required for all participants.

Tests will be handed out through a drive-thru distribution at the following sites:

Walworth Town Hall, 3600 Lorraine Drive Macedon (enter from Walworth-Marion Road – Route 441)

Fairville Fire Department, 2963 Route 88 North Newark (enter from Fairville Maple Ridge Road)

Lyons School Transportation Center, 70 Old Clyde Road Lyons

North Rose-Wolcott High School, 11631 Salter-Colvin Road Wolcott

Participants can register at the county’s website and follow the link named ‘COVID-19 Test Kit Distribution.’ Those who don’t have internet access can call 315-946-5624 or 315-946-4881.

There were 122 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, according to county officials. To date, 131 Wayne County residents have died from COVID-19 in addition to 24 active hospitalization cases.

The county has recorded a total of 58 at-home tests.

Officials say that masks will also be given out in addition to test kits.

The lifetime of coronavirus test kits is based on their expiration date. Those who grab a test are asked to not keep them in an unheated place for extended period of time.

The Wayne County Public Health Department urges participants who test positive for the virus to upload the result to this website: Wayne County Public Health Department (wcphny.com).