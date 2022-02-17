ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New data from the CDC shows COVID booster shots lose much of their potency around the four-month mark. That means many of us could be in for a fourth shot quicker than anticipated.

While a fourth dose might be on the horizon, that doesn’t mean it’s necessary for all Americans.

Dr. Angela Branche is an infectious disease physician at URMC and said regardless of how many doses you’ve received; you will have some sense of immunity for the rest of your life.

“Our local vaccination rates are pretty good. They’re tracking very well with the rest of the United States, which means that more than 85% or so of our adult population have been vaccinated,” Dr. Branche said.

According to the study, vaccine effectiveness against hospitalizations was at 91% during the first two months after receiving the booster and then decreased to 78% by month four.

“With the anticipation that this virus will become endemic, it becomes less important to protect people against getting any sort of infection and more important to make sure that we’re giving people enough defense that they won’t get severely ill,” Dr. Branche said.

Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said the fourth dose would be based on age and underlying conditions, and would not be made “across the board for everyone.”

“I don’t think that scientists or the medical community are anticipating that we’re going to need to vaccinate people every four months for the rest of their lives or for the next several years,” Dr. Branche said.

While this study was evaluated during the most reason Omicron phase, it did not include a breakdown of age or whether the participant’s booster shot was their third dose or part of their initial vaccine series.

“When you see studies that showed that after the third dose within four to six months, the potency might decrease, it’s really only talking about that one specific response, which is the circulating antibody levels. That will wane, it’s expected to wane. There’s nothing that’s mysterious or unusual about that. That’s how your immune system works,” Dr. Branche said, “We are going to let vaccine policy and recommendations about four doses and subsequent doses to really be guided by what we learn.”

Dr. Branche said the medical community will let vaccine policy and recommendations regarding fourth doses be guided by science. She said when they know what steps need to be taken to move forward, you will know too.