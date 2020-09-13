Four SUNY Geneseo students test positive for COVID-19

GENESEO, N.Y. (WROC) – The Livingston County Department of Health confirmed on Sunday that four SUNY Geneseo students have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The students reside off-campus in the same household. They are in the LCDOH quarantine process and are isolating in their residence.

“The Livingston County Department of Health is working closely with SUNY Geneseo to perform contact tracing and test close contacts who may have been exposed,” Jennifer Rodriguez, who’s the Livingston County Public Health Director, said.

There are currently 202 positive cases of the coronavirus in Livingston County.

LCDOH will continue to update its COVID-19 tracker here. To access SUNY Geneseo’s COVID-19 tracker, click here.