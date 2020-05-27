Former state senator Ted O’Brien to be released from the hospital after battle with COVID-19

Former State Senator Ted O’Brien will be able to return home from the hospital on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 after his fight against COVID-19.

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Former State Senator Ted O’Brien will be able to return home from the hospital on Wednesday after his fight against COVID-19.

O’Brien has been under doctor’s watch for nearly two months, spending more than 60 days in the hospital. The former Rochester-area state senator was admitted to an Intensive Care Unit at Rochester General Hospital back in late March after contracting the coronavirus.

He was given a drug at the time to try to temper the inflammation, but doctors told his family they were unsure of his recovery.

Soon after, O’Brien beat the odds and was moved to the Golisano Restorative Neurology and Rehabilitation Center. He was taken off of a ventilator earlier this month.

His wife, Sue O’Brien has been documenting every step of the way of what their family is experiencing. In her latest Facebook post, she writes, “Today, I can see the light at the end of the tunnel. This is the week Ted will come home. During the course of his hospitalization, I have spent a little more than 2.5 hours with him.”

O’Brien is expected to be discharged at 11 a.m.

Sue O’Brien and her husband Ted’s siblings are raising money to buy equipment and technology that will allow other families to better touch base with their loved ones in the hospital. More information about the project can be found here.