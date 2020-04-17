1  of  75
For those suffering from alcoholism, conferencing apps a resource amid COVID-19 lockdown

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With the COVID-19 lockdown, conferencing apps are proving to be a helpful resource for people in our area who suffer from alcohol addiction.

Mark Overmyer, Vice President of Secular Organizations for Sobriety Rochester, or S.O.S. for short, said they’ve continued their support through technology, and maintaining conversations with those in need.

“There’s a huge component of empathy, where you’re talking to a bunch of people that completely understand your problem,” said Overmyer.

“The big thing is, I think, articulating it, and really being open and honest about it. My personal belief is stuffing the stuff down, fighting internal battles achieves next to nothing,” Overmyer added.

S.O.S. provides support to people suffering with addiction through meetings, which normally take place in-person

Overmyer pointed to the benefit of having a conversation when fighting addiction, which they now do via Zoom.

“Really, we just try to be there for each other at this time,” said Overmyer.

At the beginning of April, sales of alcohol were reportedly up 55 percent from that time last year.

The World Health Organization advocates restricting alcohol consumption due to health risks.

“Alcohol consumption is associated with a range of communicable and noncommunicable diseases and mental health disorders, which can make a person more vulnerable to COVID-19,” wrote the organization.

