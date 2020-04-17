Food pantries seeing high demand, in need of food donations

Breaking News
64 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 970 confirmed cases
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Many people struggle with providing enough food for their families but even more people are hurting during the COVID-19 pandemic. Food pantries have more demand to fulfill than ever before.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Loop Ministries food pantry has nearly tripled the number of bags of food they give out per week. With less people working, they have plenty of volunteers but they still need more food.

Daryl Staneck is the executive director of Loop Ministries food pantry. She said she usually gets majority of the pantry’s food from Foodlink.

“It’s been more and more difficult for them to keep up with the need which makes it more difficult for me to be able to purchase and order food from our food bank, Foodlink,” Staneck said.

She said when the shortage began, she put the word out to the community.

“In response people have stopped by with a case of a dozen cans of corn or a dozen cans of green beans or a 20 dollar bill and folks have been mailing me checks specifically to buy food.”

Stance said she is grateful for Rochester’s generosity during this time. She wants everyone to remember the need for food is always there- pandemic or not.

“Thank you for remembering the many people who struggle every day during this crisis. Please keep in mind that even when the crisis is over, Rochester, the Inner Loop, and the surrounding zip codes, people in general, are struggling with food insufficiency and the food bank or whatever food pantry is closest to you really need your help and support.”

She said the pantry is most in need of canned fruits and vegetables, pastas, cereal, and dairy products. On-call volunteers are also very helpful during this time.

This coming Wednesday, the food pantry is giving out grab and go lunch bags to community members who need them.

