Rochester food delivery guide during COVID-19 outbreak

Want to add this list? Email us at newsroom@wroctv.com

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Cuomo announced Monday that New York — along with New Jersey and Connecticut — will undergo measures to combat COVID-19.

Those states will limit crowd capacity for recreations and social gatherings to 50 people, effective by 8 p.m. Monday, March 16th.

Restaurants are limited to take out only. Uber Eats also announced it will offer free deliveries and promote independent restaurants.

We’ve put together this ever-growing and changing guide to help you see what’s open:

Antonetta’s Restaurant, offering take out from the full menu, featuring specials from The Meatball Truck. 1160 Jay Street, Rochester, New York, 14611. Call at 585-328-1830.

Cafe Sasso, offering take out. 739 Park Avenue, Rochester New York, 14607. Call at 585-697-0235

Chester Cab Pizza, offering take out and delivery. 707 Park Ave, Rochester, New York 14607. Call at 585-244-8211, or order online. Will also deliver and pick up beer.

Lovin’ Cup, Offering takeout and delivery, Monday-Friday, 11am-6pm. Call at 585-292-9940, or order on GrubHub. 300 Park Point Dr, Rochester, NY 14623.

Salvatore’s is offering “Touchless Delivery” at all locations, which you can find here. They simply ask for the option online or over the phone.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.