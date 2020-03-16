Rochester food delivery guide during COVID-19 outbreak

1  of  79
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central Allendale Columbia School Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God Carpenters Local 268 Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Faith Church - Brighton Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church First Presbyterian Church of Lyons Fit by Five (Penfield) Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church GENESEE VALLEY HIKING CLUB George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Gymnastics Training Center of Rochester Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. McQuaid Jesuit Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Monroe BOCES No. 2 Monroe Community Coll. Monroe County Public Schools Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northridge Church Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Our Lady of Mercy School for Young Women Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Pittsford Community Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Childfirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Museum and Science Center Roosevelt Children's Center Seneca Park Zoo Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church The Father's House Town of Irondequoit Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church

Rochester food delivery guide during COVID-19 outbreak

Coronavirus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Cuomo announced Monday that New York — along with New Jersey and Connecticut — will undergo measures to combat COVID-19.

Those states will limit crowd capacity for recreations and social gatherings to 50 people, effective by 8 p.m. Monday, March 16th.

Restaurants are limited to take out only. Uber Eats also announced it will offer free deliveries and promote independent restaurants.

We’ve put together this ever-growing and changing guide to help you see what’s open:

  • Antonetta’s Restaurant, offering take out from the full menu, featuring specials from The Meatball Truck. 1160 Jay Street, Rochester, New York, 14611. Call at 585-328-1830.
  • Cafe Sasso, offering take out. 739 Park Avenue, Rochester New York, 14607. Call at 585-697-0235
  • Chester Cab Pizza, offering take out and delivery. 707 Park Ave, Rochester, New York 14607. Call at 585-244-8211, or order online. Will also deliver and pick up beer.
  • Lovin’ Cup, Offering takeout and delivery, Monday-Friday, 11am-6pm. Call at 585-292-9940, or order on GrubHub. 300 Park Point Dr, Rochester, NY 14623.
  • Salvatore’s is offering “Touchless Delivery” at all locations, which you can find here. They simply ask for the option online or over the phone.

Uber Eats in Rochester

GrubHub in Rochester

