First vaccination clinic for teens to be held Friday

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A vaccination clinic will be held Friday for high school seniors in Webster.

AcuteKids Pediatric Urgent Care will administer 75 vaccinations. Both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID 19 vaccines are being administered.

All appointments have been filled and booked in advance by the students’ parents. The pop-up clinic is only open to those with advance appointments.

“The highest percentage of new COVID cases are being seen in young people so we are pleased to be able to help reduce outbreaks and get kids back to a more normal school year by stepping up to administer vaccinations,” said Chrysa Charno, Founder and CEO of AcuteKids Pediatric Urgent Care said in a statement.

“Urgent care is about high-volume efficiency. We expect to get additional vaccine supplies in the coming weeks and will be able to vaccinate more young people.”