First COVID-19 related death in Seneca County

WATERLOO, N.Y. (WROC) — The Seneca County Health Department confirmed on Friday that a resident who tested positive for COVID-19 has died while hospitalized. This is the first death related to the virus in Seneca County.

The resident was a man in his late 60s. There have been 13 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Seneca County.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the news that one of our community members has succumbed to COVID- 19,” Public Health Director, Vickie Swinehart said in a statement.”

