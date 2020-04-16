First COVID-19 death in Orleans County

ORLEANS COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — The Orleans County Health Department announced the county has had its first COVID-19 related death.

“Today, I am reporting that an individual (over 65 years of age and who had been under mandatory isolation) who tested positive for COVID-19 has passed away,” Paul Pettit, director of the Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments said in a statement.

According to the health department, Orleans County currently has 34 cases of coronavirus, 22 in mandatory isolation and 51 in mandatory quarantine. 12 of those cases have recovered.

“We continue to encourage social distancing, use of face coverings and for residents to stay home as much as possible, especially if you have older family members or family with underlying health conditions,” Pettit said. “If you are unwell with any symptoms, please do not have contact with our most vulnerable population. Keep in touch by phone, FaceTime, cards, and/or letters so your loved ones know they are being thought of. Ask other family or friends who are not sick or potentially exposed to check in on your loved ones and/or assist with errands.”