First coronavirus case confirmed in New York State

New York, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials have confirmed the first case of coronavirus has been reported in New York State.

In a statement from Governor Andrew Cuomo, the patient is a woman in her late thirties. She contracted the virus after traveling to Iran, and is said to be experiencing respiratory symptoms, but is not in serious condition.

We have learned of the 1st positive case of COVID-19 in NY. The patient contracted the virus while in Iran & is isolated



There is no reason for undue anxiety—the general risk remains low in NY. We are diligently managing this situation &will provide info as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/rLnObvrg3R — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 2, 2020

“The positive test was confirmed by New York’s Wadsworth Lab in Albany, underscoring the importance of the ability for our state to ensure efficient and rapid turnaround, and is exactly why I advocated for the approval from Vice President Pence that New York was granted just yesterday.” said Cuomo who pushed for the Center for Disease Control to allow New York to do testing at the state level.

The woman is in isolation in her home and has been ” in a controlled situation since arriving to New York,” according to the governors statement.

Over a dozen people have been tested for the virus in New York so far.

Just last week, Cuomo asked the legislature for $40 million to address coronavirus.

Congressman Joe Morelle was in Rochester on Sunday and said he is pushing for federal funding for up to $8 billion to help state and local governments handle this new health emergency.

Nationwide — there have been 65 cases across nine states and two confirmed deaths in Washington State.