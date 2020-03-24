Breaking News
First city employee who worked distributing meals, diagnosed with COVID-19
Coronavirus

Editor’s note: Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren will hold a press conference about the city employee who tested positive for COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m. That will be live streamed on this page.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester confirmed on Tuesday that the first city employee, who was working to distribute meals, has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The part-time employee was involved with distributing grab-and-go meals at two R-Centers, one at Frederick Douglass, 990 South Avenue and the other at 85 Adams Street.

The employee last worked on Thursday, March 19 and was asymptomatic. They are currently quarantined at home and doing well according to a statement from the city

The statement also said that because of the wearing of masks, gloves and extensive cleaning, there is “no heightened threat to the public receiving meals or coworkers of the employee.”

“There is no increased risk to our children, families and employees. We will continue to distribute meals and take all the precautions necessary to keep people safe,” Mayor Warren said in a press release. “If you need food for your children, our schools and R-centers continue to be available to you and your family. They are safe. They are free. Please use them to feed your kids, if you need help.”

