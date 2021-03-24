Finger Lakes Vaccine Hub rolls out nine county region appointment finder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Finger Lakes COVID-19 Vaccine Hub is making it easier to find COVID-19 vaccine appointments with a new online tool.

The new appointment finder shows all the available appointments in the nine county region.

Elissa Orlando is the communications and community engagement lead for vaccine hub.

“Our idea was just to kind of chorale it all, make it into something that was little more searchable, make it something where you can see your own location and see the appointments around you,” she said.

People can access the tool at flvaccinehub.com. There’s a bar for the appointment finder across the top of the homepage. When you click on it, it’ll take you to the tool which is a web scraper created by the web data team at the University of Rochester Medical Center. It’s a map showing federal, state, and county vaccine sites in the region.

“For example, if you put in Dome Arena you can see if there’s appointments there. It looks very much like a Google map so you can zoom in or zoom out and see the pins on the map that will tell you whether there’s appointments available at certain sites.”

A green pin means appointments are available and grey means they’re all filled up for now. The tool searches for new appointments every 10 minutes.

“Because its updating almost in real time it avoids the need to, if you can’t get an appointment in this hour, to keep calling back or checking a website hour after hour.”

As more sites become available for vaccine appointments the tool will be updated to include them. Pop-up vaccine sites will also be included in this tool but managed manually since they’re temporary.