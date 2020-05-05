Finger Lakes region still needs to meet testing and contact tracing benchmarks in order to reopen

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Finger Lakes region has met five out of the seven requirements needed to begin the reopening process. The New York PAUSE order expires on May 15 and if the region meets all seven by then, we can begin reopening.

The first requirement we still need to meet is testing every 30 per 1,000 people monthly. That means the Finger Lakes region needs to be doing around 1,200 tests per day. In Monroe County alone, 750 tests per day. Dr. Michael Mendoza said the new addition of the MCC testing site has expanded capacity and we easily have enough tests. He said people just need to actually go get tested.

“I think the greater challenge before us is in generating the demand, which is ironic because we keep hearing about how people want the test and yet we’re not yet connecting people from that demand to actually getting the test done,” said Dr. Mendoza.

He didn’t have an exact number of tests being done per day but said the region is close to meeting the requirement. He also said the criteria to get tested is broadening and encourages all essential workers to get tested. He said to call MCC to make an appointment.

The second benchmark we need to meet is having at least 30 contact tracers per 100,000 people. Our region needs 361. Dr. Mendoza didn’t give a number of how many we have currently but said we’re not quite there yet.

“We’re all engaged in a process literally right now in trying to build up that capacity. What I would say in trying to build up that capacity my hope is that we never need that capacity. Because if we can manage to keep the curve flat then we don’t need to have that volume of contact tracers.”

County officials said they’re still waiting on more details from the New York State Department of Health for guidelines on the contact tracing benchmark.