ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Finger Lakes region no longer has the highest COVID-19 positivity rate in New York state.

After weeks of leading the state in seven-day rolling average positivity rate, and regional virus hospitalization rate by population, the numbers appear to be stabilizing somewhat. In a coronavirus briefing Thursday, Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza said he was “cautiously optimistic” about the recent data.

“We are still in the middle of a pandemic and while there are signs of improvement — I think there is reason to be cautiously optimistic — we also have to remember we are not out of the woods,” Dr. Mendoza said Thursday. “At the same time, we still need to be mindful that this pandemic has not gotten that much better. When we look at the cases, some days look better some days look not as good.”

In Monroe County specifically, the seven-day rolling average positivity rate dipped to 8.1%, the lowest figure reported for the county since December 27.

Over the course over the last week, the Finger Lakes region has seen a slow, but steady decline in positivity rate. With 8.28% reported for Wednesday, it ranked fourth highest in the state.

Each region’s seven-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY Capital Region 9.01% 8.67% 8.45% Central New York 7.20% 6.77% 6.74% Finger Lakes 9.01% 8.72% 8.28% Long Island 9.07% 8.90% 8.69% Mid-Hudson 7.86% 7.95% 7.81% Mohawk Valley 9.51% 9.24% 9.18% New York City 5.96% 5.92% 5.83% North Country 7.62% 7.62% 7.69% Southern Tier 4.67% 4.61% 4.33% Western New York 7.67% 7.26% 7.43% Statewide 7.21% 7.08% 6.95%

Thursday’s statewide data, according to the governor’s office is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 212,589

– 212,589 Total Positive – 13,661

– 13,661 Percent Positive – 6.42%

– 6.42% Patient Hospitalization – 8,823 (-106)

– 8,823 (-106) Patients Newly Admitted – 1,120

– 1,120 Hospital Counties – 56

– 56 Number ICU – 1,536 (+35)

– 1,536 (+35) Number ICU with Intubation – 956 (+32)

– 956 (+32) Total Discharges – 112,979 (+956)

– 112,979 (+956) Deaths – 202

– 202 Total Deaths – 32,379

“New York is pushing forward to conduct more tests, add to hospital beds and make it easier to get the COVID-19 vaccine across the state, but we need New Yorkers to stay vigilant and take safe precautions as the virus is still spreading,” Gov. Cuomo said in a Thursday statement. “Washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing are vital tools New Yorkers can use to stay safe, and local governments are bound to enforce state public health law. We’re moving through a difficult period in our history, and I know COVID fatigue has set in and New Yorkers crave normalcy, but we will get through this together and come out on the other side.”