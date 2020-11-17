Finger Lakes Clinical Research seeks diverse volunteers for Janssen Covid-19 Vaccine Study

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — A local clinic is looking for thousands of people who want to help in the fight to end the coronavirus by conducting a new study.

Doctor Peter Deane, an allergist-immunologist, is conducting the latest coronavirus study out of the Finger Lakes Clinical Research office in Brighton. The Janssen Pharmaceutical Covid-19 vaccine is the study and owned by Johnson and Johnson. The clinic is selected in a nationwide effort to help put an end to the pandemic.

“We’re quite optimistic that there will be good results with this vaccine, as well,” said Dr. Deane. “The genetics from some of the coronavirus are in a capsule of another virus. So your body responds to it like if it’s a fresh virus. But it can’t reproduce.”

Doctor Deane says participants ages 18 and older would receive the vaccine in two doses in about two months apart. He currently has 12 participants but he needs hundreds more.

“Focusing on a diversity of people in terms of race, and age, and all the other factors that make up society,” said Dr. Deane.

Janssen is using the same technology that it has used in the development of its Ebola vaccine and investigational HIV, RSV and Zika vaccine candidates, which involves using an inactivated common cold virus that’s not replicating. Dr. Deane adds local research can have its benefits.

“We want to see if something works amongst our people, our community. Additionally, in research, having them tested is important. It is also a fact that approved vaccines aren’t going to be released to the general public for many months probably,” said Dr. Deane. “This is a way to get early access at least for some participants to the vaccine, with again a guarantee if it works, to be able to get a vaccine, not that far down the line.”

Doctor Deane says another point of the study is to follow participants for two years to see if the vaccine lasts.

Those interested are asked to call 585-241-9670 or click here.