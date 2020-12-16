Find a free rapid COVID-19 test site in the Rochester area

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Free rapid COVID-19 testing continues in Monroe County’s orange zones, including the City of Rochester, Irondequoit, Brighton, and Gates.

Pre-registration is recommended, and can be done so online, but walk-ins are accepted if capacity can allow for it.

This week’s testing in the City of Rochester has moved indoors due to cold temperatures.

“Residents arriving for COVID tests will be asked to park, and wait in their cars until they are notified to enter the building. Those with appointments will be given priority. Please allow for longer wait times,” city officials said in a release Monday.

Residents are encouraged to bring their ID, and a pen to fill out testing forms.

Rochester

East High School: 1801 E. Main Street, Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Franklin Campus: 950 Norton Street, Mondays, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wilson High School: 501 Genesee Street, Tuesdays, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Jefferson High School: 1 Edgerton Park, Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Brighton

Temple B’rith Kodesh: 2131 Elmwood Avenue, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Gates

Gates Volunteer Ambulance: 1001 Elmgrove Road, Wednesdays, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

You can also check the New York State Department of Health website to find a COVID-19 testing site near you.