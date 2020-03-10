Fear hits local supermarkets during coronavirus outbreak

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Fear surrounding COVID-19 has many running to supermarkets and stocking up on things like toilet paper and sanitizers in case they have to be quarantined.

Employees at the local Hegedorn’s Market are dealing with a few shortages.

“We’re doing as best as we can right now,” John Gonzalez of Hegedorn’s Market said. “Obviously we are trying to order as many things that we can that are coming into play here — hand sanitizer, just a lot of cleaning supplies, but we’re running into a few shortages here and there — it’s difficult to get everything.”

Several residents in the Monroe County area are undergoing voluntary quarantine and 32 students are under quarantine at SUNY Brockport. Gonzalez said he’s seeing a lot of toilet paper being sold, but they are not out at the moment. However hand sanitizer is a different story.

“People are being cautious,” said a shopper who was hoping to buy some hand sanitizer, but the last bottle was purchased by another customer right before him.

Gonzales said hand sanitizer is very difficult to come by, but the staff is working to keep the store stocked and clean.

“Keep sanitizer around, wash our hands more often, just keep an extra focus on cleanliness.”

Wegmans posted information to its website limited several products, including but not limited to hand sanitizer, rubbing alcohol and alcohol wipes.

In addition, the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra and the Eastman school of Music have postpone all concerts scheduled at Kodak Hall through April 15.