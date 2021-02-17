FBI reportedly investigating Cuomo administration’s COVID-19 nursing home response

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — According to a Times Union report, Governor Andrew Cuomo’s coronavirus task force is under investigation by the FBI, as well as the U.S. attorney’s office in Brooklyn.

That report says the investigation, still in its early stages, at least partially covers the task force’s directives for nursing homes and long-term care facilities through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Times Union cites ” a person with direct knowledge of the matter who is not authorized to comment publicly” as the source of the report.

Last week, a New York Post report claimed Gov. Cuomo’s top aide admitted the state withheld information about the nursing home death toll from COVID-19. Cuomo spoke about the nursing home controversy in his press briefing Monday, saying if he could “rewind the tape” when it came to releasing requested nursing home data, his administration should have put it out sooner.

“I understand the public had many questions and concerns and the press had many questions about nursing homes primarily,” Cuomo said Monday, “and I understand that they were not answered quickly enough.”

The governor said if he could go back in time, things would have been done differently, but he said “everybody did the best they could.”