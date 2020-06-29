1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Fauci says vaccine still might not get US to herd immunity

Coronavirus

by: CNN Newsource and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN/WFLA) — Dr. Anthony Fauci says the U.S. still may not have full herd immunity by the time it gets a vaccine for COVID-19.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said at this point, he would settle for a vaccine that is 70% to 75% effective.

“I doubt seriously that any vaccine will ever be 100% percent protective. The best we’ve ever done is measles, which is 97 to 98% effective,” Fauci said. “Um, oh, that would be wonderful if we get there. I don’t think we will. I would settle for 70, 75% effective vaccine. Cause that would bring you to that level of would-be herd immunity level.”

Herd immunity comes when a sufficient proportion of a population is immune to an infectious disease. That can be either through prior illness or vaccination, so that continued spread of disease is unlikely.

A CNN poll found that 1/3 of Americans do not plan on getting a COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available.

In an interview with The Aspen Institute on Sunday, Fauci said the American public will need more education on the issue.

When asked whether herd immunity would be reached if only 70 to 75% of Americans would get vaccinated, Fauci said it was “unlikely.”

“And that’s one of the reasons why we have to make sure we engage the community as we’re doing now to get community people, to help us for people to understand that we are doing everything we can to show that it’s safe and that it’s effective. And it’s for the good of them as individuals and in society to take the vaccine,” he said.

Three coronavirus vaccines are expected to be studied in large-scale clinical trials over the next three months.

Fauci is also optimistic that a vaccine will be available by early next year.

“What I’ve seen thus far looks good. So with all the caveats that go with no guarantee, I still think that one can say that I’m cautiously optimistic that we will have one or maybe more candidates of vaccines that could be available and be effective by the end of the year, the beginning of 2021.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

