1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church GENESEE VALLEY HIKING CLUB George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Monroe Community Coll. Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Onario County Safety Council Banquet at Club 86 Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Roosevelt Children's Ctr. Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Irondequoit Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Village of Wolcott Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church

Family of 1st COVID-19 patient to die locally: ‘It’s not a joke’

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The family of the man who became Monroe County’s first person to die of COVID-19 wants their grief to carry a message.

They’re mourning for 54-year-old Alvin Simmons, who died Tuesday morning at Rochester General Hospital. Public health officials say Simmons had complicating factors that contributed to his death.

The family says the situation developed extremely quickly, saying Simmons felt sick in the middle of last week, threw up blood on Friday and was put on life support this weekend.

An army veteran and father of two, his sister, Michelle Wilcox, say he was selfless.

“My brother loved everybody, he was a great person,” said Michelle Wilcox.

This death at Rochester General comes less than a week since the announcement of Rochester’s first confirmed case of COVID-19.

County executive Adam Bello released this statement;

“Our entire community grieves this loss. my heart is with the patient’s family, and i ask the community to join me in keeping them in our thoughts and prayers.”

According to the family, Simmions first experienced symptoms on Tuesday, and went to the hospital for treatment Wednesday.

Family says Simmons was diagnosed with pneumonia, given antibiotics and also took a coronavirus test. On Friday, they say he puked blood and had a stroke.

For the family, the disease not only took a life but any chance of a final goodbye.

“We couldn’t even see him. We saw him today after we pulled the plug on him. By video conference,” said Wilcox.

MORE | Gov. Cuomo: 432 new COVID-19 cases in New York for 1,374 total statewide, 12 deaths so far

And now a message for others to stay safe.

“I want everybody to know that it’s real please just self-quarantine yourself. Do what you got to do. Don’t go out here,” said Wilcox.

“It’s not a joke, please be out here safe. Wash your hands, do the self-distancing it’s not a joke,” said Wilcox.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss