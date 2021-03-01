Fairport parents calling on state health dept. to amend six-foot distancing, reopen schools full-time

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Many parents in local school districts are calling on the state to issue new guidance for schools to reopen full-time.

Over the weekend, a couple of local districts including Fairport and Webster sent out emails to families explaining what needs to be done to reopen full-time sooner than the fall. The main one is amending the six-foot distancing rule.

Stacy Schell’s son is in seventh grade in the Fairport district. She met with superintendent Brett Provenzano on Monday to talk about reopening schools full time.

“We can’t do anything, we can’t change the six feet until they change that. He’s hoping some sort of guidance from that will come in the next week or two,” Schell said of her meeting with Provenzano.

In an email to parents, the Webster superintendent said the six foot rule can’t be amended by the Monroe County Health Department or the schools, it needs to come from the New York State Health Department. Schell said Provenzano echoed this during their meeting.

“The six foot rule is what I think is holding everybody back from reentering the schools right now and like I said we’re waiting and we need to push Zucker at the New York State Health Department to set up metrics and guidelines to get the kids back in school under the six feet.”

Both Fairport and Webster said they’re hopeful for a return to full-time learning sooner than fall. Schell said she just wants the option even if everyone doesn’t take it.

“I still have mixed feelings as to whether or not we will actually see that happen, all of us parents have been dealing with this since last March.”

Schell said a re-open schools rally will be held on March 6 at the county health department. She also said this issue will be discussed at a Fairport school board meeting on March 16.