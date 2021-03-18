Fact Check: Are COVID-19 vaccines being offered to people who aren’t eligible?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — You may have heard about different places offering soon-to-be expired COVID-19 vaccines to those who are not yet eligible.

That may not be real or — if it is — it’s not above board.

Dr. Nana Bennett is the coordinator of the Finger Lakes Covid-19 Vaccination Hub. She says when extra vaccines are unused at the end of the day, standby lists filled with other eligible patients should be available and used.

Dr. Bennett also says vaccination will ramp up in the coming weeks as more doses become available.



As of Thursday in Monroe County more than 100,000 people were fully vaccinated.