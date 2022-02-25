ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials at the Kodak Center announced masking will be optional for guests attending upcoming shows Thursday.

The venue cited a decrease in infections and hospitalizations from COVID-19 within the local community and the statewide lift of mask-or-vaccine mandate for indoor businesses.

Since Gov. Kathy Hochul dropped the requirement for businesses to enforce masking two weeks ago, various venues in the area have been adjusting to life post-pandemic.

Popular businesses in Rochester, such as Wegmans and even entertainment complexes like Blue Cross Arena no longer require customers to wear masks while inside. The recent change in policy comes after a decline in severity of coronavirus cases nationwide, with hospitalizations dropping nearly 30% over the past four weeks.

Monroe County officials have also expressed the need for the local community to return to normalcy.

“This virus is going to be apart of our lives moving forward and its up to each individual to decide what precautions are right for them,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said during a media briefing.

According to the latest update provided by county officials, Monroe County is now averaging 136 new cases per day over the past seven days.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to announce a change to the metrics it uses to determine whether to recommend face coverings Friday. The new metrics will still consider caseloads, but also take into account hospitalizations and local hospital capacity, according to the Associated Press.

Some ticketed shows at the Kodak Center may still require face masks, according to venue officials.

Those shows including Hassan Minhaj in March and Weird Al in May.