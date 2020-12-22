F.F. Thompson Hospital suspends visitation as COVID-19 surges locally

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua is suspending visitation this week due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. Visitors will not be allowed in the hospital beginning Wednesday, Dec. 23.

There will be exemptions for those visiting maternity patients and “imminent end of life” patients. Visitors will be screened and must present identification for contact tracing purposes.

We are doing what we need to do in order to protect our patients President/CEO Michael F. Stapleton, Jr.

Children and individuals with developmental disabilities will be allowed to bring a parent or advocate along on any visit to the emergency department, with similar restrictions in place.

“This difficult decision is not taken lightly,” President/CEO Michael F. Stapleton, Jr. said in a statement issued Tuesday. “We are doing what we need to do in order to protect our patients and our associates as we continue to serve our community.”

Other University of Rochester Medical Center facilities and Rochester Regional Health previously suspended or limited visitation in November.