Exclusive poll: New Yorkers split on whether students should return to school this academic year

Breaking News
26 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 543 confirmed cases, 30 in ICU
Live Now
President Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold Monday briefing
1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Exclusive poll: New Yorkers split on whether students should return to school this academic year

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Monday, Governor Cuomo announced schools will be closed for another two weeks, extending closure until April 29. It was also announced that June Regents exams are cancelled.

As people across the state continue to deal with the impacts of COVID-19, News 8 teamed up with Emerson College to ask some questions about the crisis. According to the poll, people are split when it comes to the question of reopening schools at some point or keeping them closed for the rest of the school year.

Going into week four of distance learning, students, teachers, and staff alike are feeling the impact of this new normal. Thomas Putnam is the president of the Monroe County Superintendent’s Council.

“As an educator I really hope we get to come back. I know that every educator, anybody that works in the school system feels that way we miss our students greatly,” he said.

He’s not alone in wanting to go back to school. Across New York State, a combined 52.9 percent of people want to see students return to school at some point in the next few months. 47.2 percent think schools should stay closed for the rest of this school year.

Spencer Kimball is the director of Emerson College polling. He said while closing schools gained support quickly, the reopening is much more split.

“These are really long lasting impacts, these are people, these children are in school. What happens to the second grader, do they move to third grade, do they go back to first grade? Does the pre schooler get into the school system?” Kimball said.

The Monroe County numbers show even more people wanting students to return, with only 39.6 percent of people wanting schools to stay closed.

On the latest news about Regents exams being cancelled, Putnam tells students not to worry just yet.

“I can tell you now that graduation, anybody who’s waiting for a course, if it’s one Regents exam that they might need to graduate I would say there’s no need to be concerned. I know our state education department is going to make sure anything that’s put into place isn’t going to harm our students,” Putnam said.

He said there’s still a lot of unanswered questions about Regents exams and officials from the state education department said they’ll be giving more guidance to schools on how to deal with this on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss