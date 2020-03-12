List of local events canceled due to virus outbreak

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Since the outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus across New York State, multiple businesses, schools and events have been cancelled or postpone.

Earlier this week, area colleges were already announcing closures and restrictions following Governor Andrew Cuomo’s decision to move all SUNY and CUNY colleges to “distance learning” beginning March 19. Responses to the virus outbreak were not limited to SUNY and CUNY schools; the University of Rochester also announced Wednesday that it would be moving to online classes.

On Thursday, Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza announced the cancellation of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which was scheduled for Saturday, March 14.

Below is a list of several other community events that will be cancelled, postponed or closed to the public following the virus outbreak.

