Episcopal Diocese of Rochester suspends Mass amid COVID-19 coronavirus concerns

Breaking News
Bello confirms additional COVID-19 case locally, 11 total in Monroe County
Live Now
President Trump gives update on coronavirus pandemic
1  of  79
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central Allendale Columbia School Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God Carpenters Local 268 Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Faith Church - Brighton Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church First Presbyterian Church of Lyons Fit by Five (Penfield) Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church GENESEE VALLEY HIKING CLUB George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Gymnastics Training Center of Rochester Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. McQuaid Jesuit Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Monroe BOCES No. 2 Monroe Community Coll. Monroe County Public Schools Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northridge Church Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Our Lady of Mercy School for Young Women Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Pittsford Community Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Childfirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Museum and Science Center Roosevelt Children's Center Seneca Park Zoo Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church The Father's House Town of Irondequoit Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church

Episcopal Diocese of Rochester suspends Mass amid COVID-19 coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Canterbury Cathedral, the mother church of the international Anglican Communion, stands under clouds in 2008, in Canterbury, England. A church meeting this week on the issue of same-sex marriage has resulted in a three-year sanction of the Episcopal Church, the Anglican body in America.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Episcopal Diocese of Rochester announced Monday it is “exploring alternative ways to worship and meet,” amid the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

The Episcopal Diocese’s Bishop, Bishop Singh, announced that all 50 of the Diocese’s parishes must immediately “suspend the use of the common cup.” Bishop Singh has also asked the parishes to suspend in-church worship, and “move to worshiping online or with loved ones at home as soon as possible, but no later than Sunday, March 22.”

The statement released by the Diocese Monday also said that, “local church leadership should use their discretion and move all meetings online or on the phone and cancel/postpone gatherings.”

These changes will be reviewed as needed by the Diocese.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss