Episcopal Diocese of Rochester suspends Mass amid COVID-19 coronavirus concerns

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Episcopal Diocese of Rochester announced Monday it is “exploring alternative ways to worship and meet,” amid the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

The Episcopal Diocese’s Bishop, Bishop Singh, announced that all 50 of the Diocese’s parishes must immediately “suspend the use of the common cup.” Bishop Singh has also asked the parishes to suspend in-church worship, and “move to worshiping online or with loved ones at home as soon as possible, but no later than Sunday, March 22.”

The statement released by the Diocese Monday also said that, “local church leadership should use their discretion and move all meetings online or on the phone and cancel/postpone gatherings.”

These changes will be reviewed as needed by the Diocese.