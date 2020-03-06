Emergency responders prepare for coronavirus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Emergency responders at Monroe Ambulance keep a 50-day supply of personal protective equipment, which includes respirator masks.

Those types of masks are meant to prevent the transfer of airborn viruses — like covid-19.

Mike Bove, the ambulance deputy chief said he’s been getting 15 emails a day from the Center for Disease Control and the Monroe County Health Department, keeping him up-to-date on covid-19 so he can transport potential patients safely.

Bove said if someone seems to have the coronavirus and needs to be transported, there’s an ever-evolving plan in place.

“Not only would they wear these masks but we also make sure that they have face shields on because it seems to be trending today probably that the covid-19 virus may be classified as not so much an airborne protection-required, but more of a droplet protection.”

Droplets could come from sneezes and could get into your eyes, mouth or open sores.

Monroe Ambulance said stocks of face masks are on a two-month back log so they’re a little concerned about that but they said for now they are stocked up.

911 procedures have changes because of the virus. If you call and the operator finds you have symptoms, the operator will ask of your travel history so the first responders can be prepared.