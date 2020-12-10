BURBANK, Calif. (BRPROUD) – 2020 is almost over and it probably can’t end soon enough for Ellen DeGeneres.
The talk show host is making this announcement on the Ellen DeGeneres Twitter account:
December 10, 2020
This comes after the talk show host issued a mea culpa in September after allegations surfaced about an unhealthy work environment.
- Walmart preparing to administer COVID-19 vaccine once approved
- Infographics: Breaking down what we know about the COVID vaccine
- Weather forecast: Slowly but surely we’ll see clearing overnight
- Ellen DeGeneres is ‘feeling fine’ after testing positive for COVID-19
- Connecticut is 1st state to require high school courses on Black and Latino studies