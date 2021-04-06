Eligible Rochester residents can now make COVID-19 vaccine appointments over the phone

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Eligible City of Rochester residents can now make COVID-19 vaccination appointments over the phone, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren announced Tuesday.

Vaccination appointments can be made by calling the Monroe County COVID-19 hotline at (585)-753-5555.

Beginning Tuesday, all New Yorkers 16 and older are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment.

Officials say this hotline will help bridge the digital divide and provide greater access to the vaccine. Census data shows that one-fifth of city households are without in home internet, many relying on their cellphone subscriptions for access, according to city and county officials.

“Bridging the digital divide and providing greater access to COVID-19 vaccinations for our communities in need is critically important as we work vaccinate as many people as possible in Monroe County. We’ve been proud to partner with New York State, the City of Rochester and our Community Based and Faith Based Organizations on equity efforts throughout our vaccination process. This latest step will further commit us to equity efforts and provide more convenient access to vaccine clinics for Rochester residents,” said County Executive Bello.

“Thanks to our partnership with Monroe County, and with the help of our community and faith-based organizations, we are making vaccines available to more people as quickly as possible,” said Mayor Warren. “This effort is vital to protecting our circles and keeping our residents safe. I want to remind everyone that the vaccines are safe and effective, and I encourage everyone who is eligible to make an appointment as soon as possible.”

Additionally, four neighborhood vaccination clinics in the City of Rochester will pop-up for the next three weeks, starting later this week. These sites are for residents in the following zip codes:

14604

14605

14606

14607

14608

14609

14610

14611

14613

14614

14615

14619

14620

14621

14622

Vaccination clinics will take place Thursday through Sunday on the following days and at the following locations:

Baber AME: 550 Meigs St, Rochester, NY 14607 Thursday, April 8 Thursday, April 15

Memorial AME Zion: 549 Clarissa St, Rochester, NY 14608 Friday, April 9 Friday, April 16

Greater Harvest Baptist Church: 121 Driving Park Ave, Rochester, NY 14613 Friday, April 23

Jackson R-Center: 485 N. Clinton Ave, Rochester NY 14605 Saturday, April 10 Saturday, April 17

Edgerton R-Center: 41 Backus St, Rochester, NY 14608 Sunday, April 11 Sunday, April 18 Sunday, April 25

Ryan R-Center: 530 Webster Ave, Rochester, NY 14609 Saturday, April 24

Location TBD Thursday, April 22



Additional appointments are available now, and can be made through the Monroe County website.