Eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines expands to 16+ Tuesday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tuesday will be the biggest expansion in New York State’s COVID-19 vaccine eligibility. People ages 16 years old and older will be eligible to get the shot.

Statewide, the ramped-up vaccination efforts have reached a large percentage of people. The governor’s office says 1 in 3 New Yorkers have at least one dose of vaccine and 1 in 5 are fully vaccinated. In the past week alone, 1.4 million New Yorkers got inoculated.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at pharmacies and through county and state clinics.

The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only shot authorized for use in those 16 and 17 years old. The state fairgrounds has opened thousands of appointments for this week administering the Pfizer vaccine. Click here to make your appointment.