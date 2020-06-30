Live Now
Livingston County Sheriff's Office to provide update on fatal shootout and tractor trailer chase
8 more states added to travel advisory, requiring incoming travelers to quarantine for 14 days

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference in Washington, May 27, 2020. (AP /Jacquelyn Martin)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo added eight more states to the list of those whose travelers coming to New York will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

The new states include California, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada and Tennessee.

Here is the entire list, as of Tuesday morning:

  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Arizona
  • California
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Iowa
  • Idaho
  • Louisiana
  • Mississippi
  • North Carolina
  • Nevada
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah

The travel advisory quarantine applies to any person that arrives from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

MORE | Gov. Cuomo announces incoming travelers from states of high infection rates must quarantine for 14 days

“As an increasing number of states around the country fight significant community spread, New York is taking action to maintain the precarious safety of its phased, data-driven reopening,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’ve set metrics for community spread just as we’ve set metrics for everything the state does to fight COVID-19, and eight more states have reached the level of spread required to qualify for New York’s travel advisory, meaning we will now require individuals traveling to New York from those states to quarantine for 14 days.”

MORE | New York’s incoming traveler advisory explained, Gov. Cuomo says ‘it’s like any other law’

As for the coronavirus numbers in New York State, Cuomo says there were only 13 deaths related to the virus on Monday in the state, and 891 people across the state are hospitalized with COVID-19. On Monday, 52,025 tests were conducted, and 524, or about 1%, of those tests were positive.

Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONSATURDAYSUNDAYMONDAY
New York City1.10%1.00%1.00%
Capital Region0.70%0.50%0.30%
Central New York1.20%0.50%1.40%
Finger Lakes0.70%0.70%1.00%
Long Island0.80%0.70%1.10%
Hudson Valley1.00%0.60%1.00%
Mohawk Valley2.30%2.20%0.90%
North Country0.30%0.40%0.00%
Southern Tier0.30%0.60%0.40%
Western New York0.80%0.80%1.30%

