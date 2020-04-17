Eat healthy during COVID-19 pandemic

1  of  75
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dr. Colleen Fogarty, the Department Chair for the University of Rochester Department of Family Medicine, discussed the importance of eating healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic Friday during News 8 at Sunrise.

Fogarty said eating healthy won’t boost your immune system, but it will help round out a healthy lifestyle including proper sleep and exercise – all of which will help us get through this time.

Here are Dr. Fogarty’s suggestions for a better diet:

Fruits, vegetables and whole grains are the cornerstone for a healthy eating plan. Consider purchasing things that may last longer in your home between trips to the grocery store. For fresh produce consider long-lasting items like carrots, cabbage, onions, winter squash, and fresh apples. Dried fruits like prunes and raisins are also good choices. Frozen fruits and vegetables will last a long time in the freezer and have nearly the same nutritional quality as their fresh counterparts.

In addition, Dr. Fogarty recommends dried or canned beans – noting legumes provide protein, fiber, lots of B vitamins, and a great choice for healthy eating.

