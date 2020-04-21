East Ave. Wegmans starts antibody testing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — COVID-19 antibody testing started Sunday, but the tests available are very limited. The study is happening throughout New York.

The Wegmans on East Avenue in Rochester is one of five Wegmans stores where nurses and the State Department of Health are conducting tests. Nurses ask customers if they would be willing to participate in the study.

Those tests are designed to determine if a person had the virus, and whether that makes the person immune to it.

“What we don’t know yet is whether or not that indicates whether or not you’ll have the complete immunity against future infection. We don’t know what the rest of future infection is,” said Brad Hutton with the New York State Department of Health.

State health officials say it could take months to find out if you can be reinfected.

The NYS-DOH said it hoped to test around 150 people per store.