East Ave restaurant adjusting to takeout, delivery only

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On a normal night, you’d usually see customers through the windows of Veneto on East Avenue in downtown Rochester.

But right now, the tables are empty, and they’re serving customers by takeout and delivery only.

“We’ve done more takeout probably yesterday and today than we’ll do in an average week or two,” said owner Don Swartz.

The new state directive requires restaurants to suspend dine-in operations and limit their operations to takeout and delivery only, means the restaurant will rely on Uber Eats and takeout for the time being. The order was put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“It’s really been quite a roller coaster,” said Nathaniel Pruden, a server at the restaurant. “It’s just been downward.”

“You want to do what you can for your employees. They’re the ones who are suffering,” said Swartz. “So we’re trying to stay open, use some of the food we have in inventory, and really take it day-by-day.

“A month from now, I hope this business is full of people, and we’re opening up a nice bottle of red wine and we’re toasting, and people are having a good time,” said Swartz. “I look forward to that.”