Dr. Mendoza urges childcare providers to adopt universal masking

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza said he strongly encourages local childcare providers to adopt universal masking for children over the age of 2.

“This is particularly important for kindergartners on up, as it is a requirement in their schools.” Mendoza said in a statement. “I believe adherence to masking and social distancing in schools have made them among the safest places in our community. It makes sense to extend the school guidelines, as much as possible, to childcare settings.”

New York State Department of Health guidelines for childcare providers, published in June, indicate children who have not entered kindergarten “do not need to wear face coverings when they are in child care,” and older children are “encouraged but not required to wear face coverings.”

However as cases in the county have increased, the commissioner said he is “strongly encouraging” universal masking to help control the spread.

Mendoza also said he advises parents of children who qualify for a medical exemption from mask wearing to complete and submit a Medical Exemption Form to their childcare provider. The form is available here.

More information on COVID-19 resources for Monroe County can be found here.