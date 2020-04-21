Dr. Mendoza says we’re ‘at a plateau’ with COVID-19, social distancing must continue

Live Now
President Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold Tuesday briefing
1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Dr. Mendoza says we’re ‘at a plateau’ with COVID-19, social distancing must continue

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — According to Dr. Michael Mendoza, the COVID-19 curve is flattening. He said progress is being made in not only Monroe County, but surrounding counties as well.

Dr. Mendoza said we’re at a plateau with COVID-19. He said this is because people have been doing their part by social distancing and we need to continue doing that until it’s safe to re-open.

Dr. Mendoza said if we were to re-open everything tomorrow in Monroe County, he has no doubt there would be a surge of cases. He’s urging patience and a need to hold off on re-opening until we’re at a point where we wouldn’t see a ton of new cases.

He said the worries he had from a few weeks ago of cases popping up exponentially didn’t happen.

Dr. Mendoza also said we need to look at reopening in terms of our region not just county by county. He said what happens in one county affects the ones right near it.

“I look at this as very reassuring because even though there is quite a bit of uncertainly ahead of us I have much less uncertainty because I know we have been able to accomplish this. We asked of you about a month and a half ago to do something nobody has ever done and we all did it. I think the fact that we all did it tells me that we can keep doing it and I think it also tells me we have to be very thoughtful and careful about the public trust because this cannot last forever. I do not want this to last forever,” said Dr. Mendoza.

In terms of schools re-opening, Dr. Mendoza said he still doubts that’ll happen this school year. He also said schools would re-open sooner than some larger venues such as Frontier Field. He said he believes the biggest benefit of closing schools is that parents observe social distancing better because their kids are at home.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss