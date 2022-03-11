ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With the COVID-19 pandemic now hitting the two-year mark, Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza took a moment to reflect with News 8 on lessons learned and the road ahead.

There’s also a new sense of urgency on other aspects of the pandemic he wants to now focus on.

Dr. Mendoza says we’re in a bit of a lull when it comes to COVID-19; he says the numbers are low and the worst of the omicron variant is behind us. This is a time now to reflect on the past two years all we’ve been through as a community.

Also to think of those we have lost in all this: 1,800 people in Monroe County.

Two years ago, Dr. Mendoza felt we would not still be fighting this pandemic. Nobody really knew how long it would take.

By April or May of 2020, Mendoza knew we’d be in this for a long haul. He praised hospitals in particular for nearly tripling their capacity in the early weeks of the pandemic and holding the line.

“I will add that this community will never know the power of the people in the health department. They have come together, they have worked countless hours, and I wished the light shined on them as brightly as it shines on those of us that people are familiar with. The dedication, the hard work, the passion, the hours, that my team on the health department put in– they are truly heroes,” says Mendoza.

But there is a new sense of urgency on other aspects of the pandemic: he wants to get the ball rolling on post-pandemic mental health, and have discussions on the education children missed out on, and preparedness for the next public health emergency.

He did say whatever comes our way, we’re not going to let COVID rule our lives the way it has the past two years.

“We’ve learned a lot about how vulnerable we were as a community, particularly when something of this magnitude hit us so quickly. We think about our seniors in nursing homes, how they bore a disproportionate brunt of this pandemic early on– I think there are a lot of lessons to be learned, and I think the months and years will be telling. How we come together as a community, tackle some of these challenges that we learned about; challenges that have been here long before COVID that COVID reminded us about. But I feel a sense of optimism, of hope that from the fire of COVID we can rise up together and do something productive together,” he says.

COVID he says is going to be endemic, and we will continue to live with it for years to come.

