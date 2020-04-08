Dr. Mendoza: Near-linear growth curve is ‘almost too good to be true’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mike Mendoza said that despite the increase in deaths due to COVID-19 in Monroe County, he is hopeful.

In tweets Tuesday Dr. Mendoza said that efforts of social distancing from two weeks ago are why the numbers currently ‘look good’. In order to keep this trend, he said social distancing efforts need to be continued or the impacts will be seen in another couple of weeks.

Our efforts two weeks ago put us on a near-linear growth curve the last few days. It’s almost too good to be true. Whatever it is, we need to keep it up. If we can keep this up I’m hopeful the peak can be pushed out even further or that we don’t even see a peak. — Dr. Mike Mendoza (@DrMikeMendoza) April 8, 2020

There were five new deaths due to COVID-19 in Monroe County Tuesday.