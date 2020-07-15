Dr. Mendoza: Increase in coronavirus cases for young people due to large gatherings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza says large outdoor gatherings re being linked to the spread of COVID-19 locally, particularly among young adults.

Dr. Mendoza says 90% of Monroe County’s most recent coronavirus cases were caused by people getting together outside, especially for people in the 20-30 age range.

Those are asymptomatic or have COVID, but are not showing signs of being sick, are spreading the virus, according to the health commissioner.

Dr. Mendoza says when it comes to prevention, being outside is safer, but it’s still important to be careful.

“The newer cases have been predominantly int he 20s, 30s and even in the late teens, our conclusion here is that people are gathering,” Dr. Mendoza said. “More often and in larger numbers are the younger people. Outdoors is not 100% safe. It is safer based on what we know, but it is not 100% safe and we still need to use our precautions.”