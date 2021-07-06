Dr. Mendoza calls on parents, child care workers to remain vigilant in fight against COVID-19

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza is asking parents, guardians, and others caring for children under the age of 12 to remain vigilant in the fight against COVID-19.

In a statement Tuesday, the health commissioner said masks remain strongly recommended for children in child care settings and summer camps when indoors, which is consistent with CDC guidance. He added that children should be assigned cohorts as much as possible in those settings, and have limited interactions with others outside of those cohorts.

“These children are not yet eligible for vaccination, and studies show they could be particularly susceptible to the Delta variant if it finds its way into our community,” Dr. Mendoza said. “Most of us are now enjoying a respite from the pandemic, but it is not over. We should follow existing guidance to prevent another surge in cases.”

The health commissioner said an outbreak among young people could endanger adults, especially for those who are not vaccinated, partially vaccinated, or those who have compromised immune systems.

Dr. Mendoza also said parents should keep a close on eye on potential COVID-19 symptoms in children.

“Parents should not send a child to child care, summer school or camp if the child is experiencing symptoms. Instead, consult with your primary care provider, and have your child tested for COVID-19.” Dr. Mendoza said.

Dr. Mendoza also reminded families to make sure unvaccinated children are wearing face masks in indoor public spaces and remaining socially distant as much as possible. He said when planning a summer vacation, families should consider the risks of COVID-19 when choosing a destination.

The health commissioner said the county’s contact tracing team continues to work with child care organizations.

“Our Contact Tracing Team continues to work closely with schools, day cares and camps to help them prevent COVID-19 cases from expanding into clusters, and to limit the number of unvaccinated individuals we have to quarantine as a result of exposure to COVID-19,” Dr. Mendoza noted. “But we need the support of parents and others in the community to keep this pandemic under control in Monroe County.”

To find a nearby vaccine clinic, go to https://www.flvaccinehub.com or visit the Monroe County website at www.MonroeCounty.gov.