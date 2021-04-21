Dozens in quarantine amid COVID-19 outbreak at Brighton High School

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — At least 46 people are in quarantine, after nine new COVID-19 cases were confirmed among members of the Brighton High School community.

According to the Brighton Central School District, all of the cases are in the hybrid program at the high school.

District officials say 46 people have been directed to quarantine by the Monroe County Department of Public Health. A number of others are self-isolating as the contact tracing process is carried out.

The district says students in grades 6-12 will not be able to begin 5-day in-person instruction next week due to county infection rates. “The rate is currently 228 per 100,000 residents in Monroe County,” the district said in a statement, “and it needs to be under 100. “