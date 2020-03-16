Downstate schools canceled in NYC, Westchester, Suffolk, and Nassau Counties

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that all public schools in Westchester, Suffolk, and Nassau Counties, as well New York City—the nation’s largest school system—will close this week.

To limit the spread of COVID-19, beginning Monday, the schools will close for two weeks.

New York City will create a plan to ensure kids keep receiving free or reduced school breakfasts and lunches. Parents will also receive child care as needed—including at temporary daycare centers that prioritize children of healthcare workers and first responders—to that closures don’t strain medical systems.

Any school closings need to be done with these contingencies in mind so that children are not harmed and our hospitals aren’t understaffed—otherwise we cut off our nose to spite our face. Gov. Cuomo on a conference call with county executives from Westchester, Suffolk, and Nassau Counties

This comes as classes have been canceled across Massachusetts and Vermont.