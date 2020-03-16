1  of  55
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central Attica Central Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church GENESEE VALLEY HIKING CLUB Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Gymnastics Training Center of Rochester Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Messiah Lutheran Church Monroe BOCES No. 2 Monroe Community Coll. Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roosevelt Children's Center Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Irondequoit Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church

Downstate schools canceled in NYC, Westchester, Suffolk, and Nassau Counties

Coronavirus

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

All schools closed due to coronavirus

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that all public schools in Westchester, Suffolk, and Nassau Counties, as well New York City—the nation’s largest school system—will close this week.

To limit the spread of COVID-19, beginning Monday, the schools will close for two weeks.

New York City will create a plan to ensure kids keep receiving free or reduced school breakfasts and lunches. Parents will also receive child care as needed—including at temporary daycare centers that prioritize children of healthcare workers and first responders—to that closures don’t strain medical systems.

Any school closings need to be done with these contingencies in mind so that children are not harmed and our hospitals aren’t understaffed—otherwise we cut off our nose to spite our face.

Gov. Cuomo on a conference call with county executives from Westchester, Suffolk, and Nassau Counties

This comes as classes have been canceled across Massachusetts and Vermont.

