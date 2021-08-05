Dome Arena vaccination site moving to downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The COVID-19 mass vaccination site that has been at the Dome Arena in Henrietta since January is moving to downtown Rochester later this month.

Beginning Monday, August 16, the state’s local vaccination operation will move to the SUNY Rochester Educational Opportunity Center on Chestnut Street. A release from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office Thursday said the move from Henrietta to the city will help the state target areas of need.

August 15 will be the final day of vaccinations at the Dome Arena. Anyone scheduled to receive a second dose at the Dome Arena after that date will be given new scheduling information through text messages and email.