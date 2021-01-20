Dome Arena to open for vaccinations, no new appointments this week

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Done Arena in Henrietta will begin vaccinations on Wednesday.

The done — operated by both New York State and Monroe County — will be focused on vaccinating essential workers and residents over the age of 65, who fall under Phase 1b.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will be visiting the site at 9 a.m. for the opening.

Like many other sites, the Dome Arena is operating by appointment only. However due to a vaccine shortage, the county current does not have openings for new appointments yet. The county said as soon as more of the vaccine is delivered to the area, more appointments will become available.

When that happens, appointments can be made by going to the New York State website, or calling the New York State hotline at 1-833-697-4829.

Upon arrival to the appointment, proof of eligibility must be presented. If you’re eligible by age, a valid ID, like a driver’s license or passport would work. If you’re eligible as an essential worker, a letter from your employer, pay stub or employee ID card would work.

In an update from the county last week, County Executive Adam Bello asked for patience from the community, saying the COVID-19 vaccination eligibility far exceeds the current supply.

“We do not control the supply or the availability. That is managed by the federal government and the manufacturers, but what we can control here locally is our efforts. We don’t know week-to-week what the vaccine availability will be her. We know who is eligible, but we don’t know the supply.”

In addition to sites run by local and state governments, the University of Rochester Medical Center and Rochester Regional Health are also calling their patients who are eligible and scheduling appointments for them as vaccines become available.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.